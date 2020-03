Lansing (WLNS)—-This week on Here for Health, we’re talking about colon cancer, as part of Colon Cancer Awareness Month in March.

Colon cancer is the third leading cause of cancer-related death in both men and women in the United States, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

According to experts, it’s important to learn about this disease, and know when to get tested.

Doctor Nathan Jones from Sparrow Health System explains this and more in the video above.