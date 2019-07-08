Here For Health: Information on cord blood

In our 6 News “Here for Health” tonight we’re talking about cord blood, in honor of “Cord Blood Awareness Month” in July.

Now, for those of you that aren’t aware of what “cord blood” is it comes from the umbilical cord of a newborn baby following birth.

The blood is full of stem cells that doctors say can treat more than 80 different diseases.

Now there are two options when donating cord blood:

You can either pay for personal use and storage should you, or a family member, need it.

Or you can donate it free to the public bank.

Officials say If it’s not donated they’re forced to just throw it away.

“It just get thrown away, and it really could potentially be a match , for someone with a cancer that could be cured,” explained Kathy Marbel, director of women and children services at Sparrow Health. “It’s a one-to-one match if it’s your own, so if it’s your own cord blood, and you develop one of these diseases, we can treat with those steam cells, it’s a 100 percent match.”

