Here for Health: Treating A-D-H-D in children and adults

In this edition of “Here for Health” we’re taking a deeper look at how doctors are treating the disorder known as A-D-H-D, or Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder.
Typically, A-D-H-D is first diagnosed at 4 to 5 years of age.
The disorder makes it difficult for a person to pay attention and control impulsive behaviors.
He or she may also be restless and almost constantly active.
In school kids can’t focus on following directions, can’t listen to teachers and seem to fidget most of the time.
And now, more and more cases are being seen in adults.
Treatments vary.
There is therapy, positive reinforcement and, in some cases, medication.
