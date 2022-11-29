Here’s a list of schools the state considers “low achieving” – which means they’re among the lowest performing 5% of schools or that they’re high schools with graduation rates of 67% or less:
- Da Vinci Institute – Jackson
- Durand Area High School
- Great Lakes Learning Academy – Middle School/High School – East Lansing
- Great Lakes Learning Academy – High School – East Lansing
- Insight School of Michigan – Lansing
- LifeTech Academy – Lansing
- Michigan Connections Academy – Okemos
- Michigan International Prep School – Elsie
- NexTech High School of Lansing – Okemos
The following schools in the Lansing School District:
- Attwood School
- Averill School
- Gardner International School
- Gier Park School
- Lyons School
- Mt. Hope School
- North School
- Reo School
- Wexford Montessori Magnet School
- Eastern High School
- Everett High School
- Sexton High School
- Capital Area K-12 Online (run by the Lansing School District)
The schools will all get help from the Michigan Department of Education and their local Intermediate School District.
“What we’re experiencing is the consequence of underfunding Michigan public school students, educators, and education for many years, the resultant teacher shortage, and a once-in-a-century pandemic,” State Superintendent Dr. Michael Rice said in a press release.
“We are committed to providing help and support to schools that have struggled the most over the past two years,” Rice continued. “It will take extraordinary work at the local, regional, and state levels to get all students on positive educational paths as we come out of the pandemic. It is imperative that educators and non-educators alike act with the requisite urgency.”