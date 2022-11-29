Here’s a list of schools the state considers “low achieving” – which means they’re among the lowest performing 5% of schools or that they’re high schools with graduation rates of 67% or less:

Da Vinci Institute – Jackson

Durand Area High School

Great Lakes Learning Academy – Middle School/High School – East Lansing

Great Lakes Learning Academy – High School – East Lansing

Insight School of Michigan – Lansing

LifeTech Academy – Lansing

Michigan Connections Academy – Okemos

Michigan International Prep School – Elsie

NexTech High School of Lansing – Okemos

The following schools in the Lansing School District:

Attwood School

Averill School

Gardner International School

Gier Park School

Lyons School

Mt. Hope School

North School

Reo School

Wexford Montessori Magnet School

Eastern High School

Everett High School

Sexton High School

Capital Area K-12 Online (run by the Lansing School District)

The schools will all get help from the Michigan Department of Education and their local Intermediate School District.

“What we’re experiencing is the consequence of underfunding Michigan public school students, educators, and education for many years, the resultant teacher shortage, and a once-in-a-century pandemic,” State Superintendent Dr. Michael Rice said in a press release.

“We are committed to providing help and support to schools that have struggled the most over the past two years,” Rice continued. “It will take extraordinary work at the local, regional, and state levels to get all students on positive educational paths as we come out of the pandemic. It is imperative that educators and non-educators alike act with the requisite urgency.”