LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The snow has been falling for hours and coming down fast.

Both the Lansing Police Department and the Ingham County Sheriff’s Office anticipate conditions to only get worse.

The sheriff’s office has already reported multiple slide-offs.

“Roads are very slick and we’re dealing with a lot of accidents right now,” said LPD Sergent Mark Stanley.

A snowstorm is making its way across Michigan and bringing with it high winds, slippery roads and limited visibility.

While LPD said now is not the time to drive, there are a few things you need to do to stay safe.

“Remember to slow down, increase your following distance, [and] keep your headlights on,” Sergent Stanley said.

Before you’re ready to hit the road, make sure you’re prepared to face some vicious conditions.

“Remove all ice and snow from your vehicle windows, check your tire pressure and tread depth before you have to leave and give yourself extra time if you do have to commute,” continued Stanley. “It would be best to not be out on the roads unless you have to.”

Officials with Consumers Energy are also warning customers about potential power outages.

“Most of what we’re anticipating is heavy snow which really doesn’t impact lines at all. The thing we have to look out for with a storm like this is wind,” said Tracy Wimmer with Consumers Energy. “There are a few places where they’re predicting higher winds. We’ve got crews ready in those areas.”

One woman said the storm came at the right time and that she’s prepared for what’s to come.

“Thank God the storm came on the weekend, so I got my food stocked up and I’m going home and staying inside,” Wajida Khroshan said.

LPD added that if you need them, don’t hesitate to call.

“We’re still out there like we are every day,” continued Stanley. “Rain or shine, we’ll be out there.”

Be sure to call 911 for all emergencies and you can give Lansing Police Department a call at (517)-483-4600 for non-emergencies.