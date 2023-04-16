LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Orange cones are appearing in abundance throughout the Great Lakes State, but what should mid-Michiganders be on the lookout for?

According to the Michigan Department of Transportation will close Parma Road under the I-94 bridge while maintenance work is done.

The work is a part of a larger project that is rebuilding nearly 13 miles of I-94 in Jackson County.

Additionally, the City’s engineering division is also planning improvements on North Perrine Street, from Michigan Avenue to Burr Street.

The street is in deteriorating condition, with maintenance last having been done on the roadway 40 years ago. The water main under the street is nearly 100 years old.

A water main replacement project os also scheduled for the railroad crossing on Seward Avenue. The effort will close Steward to thru-traffic from Wildwood.

Crews plan to coordinate their water-main work with the railroad so that train traffic is not affected. A detour will be posted for drivers to use.

In Lansing, the US-127 ramp at Bellevue Road will be closed starting Monday. The project is a part of the multi-year US-127 re-surfacing and bridge repair project in Ingham County.