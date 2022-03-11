HILLSDALE COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — A drug bust in Cambria Township has one person facing multiple felony charges.

Detectives from the Region of Irish Hills Narcotics Office (RHINO) used a search warrant to look through a property on the 4200 block of Bankers Rd.

Following initial entry, detectives found heroin, prescription pills and methamphetamine packaged for delivery.

A suspect was identified, with the Hillsdale County Prosecutor’s Office seeking out multiple charges against the suspect.

The charges include:

possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine

possession with intent to deliver heroin

possession with intent to deliver analogues

RHINO reports that back in September 2021, the same location was searched, with similar findings.

While no more information has been released regarding the suspect, the investigation is still ongoing.