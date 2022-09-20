OKEMOS, Mich. (WLNS) — High Caliber Karting and Entertainment is celebrating its 3rd anniversary Tuesday, and inviting all first responders out for an appreciation day.

Jordan Munsters, the owner of the entertainment center, says this event serves as a way to provide a stress-free experience for those individuals who put their life on the line every day.

High Caliber’s First Responder Appreciation Day will begin Tuesday at 12 p.m. and run until 10 p.m.

Firefighters, police officers, EMTs, paramedics, and emergency dispatchers will all have free passes to activities throughout the entire day.

Activities include go-karting, axe throwing, throw bowling, gellyball blaster battles, archery tag, access to a rage room, and pocket soccer.

Munsters decided to put on the appreciation day because he was once in a car accident where first responders helped save his life.

Munsters says he wanted to express his gratitude and provide a way to say thank you to those first responders who help keep our community safe.

“He has been reminiscing on that and thinking ‘how can I say thank you to all those people who do a job that most people would not want to sign up to do,'” Jacki Krumnow, marking director at High Caliber Karting & Entertainment. “And he’s like ‘you know what, I have a family entertainment facility, what other better way than to give them fun for free for a day.”

First responders are required to bring a form of identification with them to be able to participate.