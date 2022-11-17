EATON RAPIDS, Mich. (WLNS) – An Eaton Rapids teenager is getting a lot of attention right now for who she was sitting beside at a college football game.

It started to snow during the Central Michigan University versus Western Michigan University game and 17-year-old Amanda Zeller from Eaton Rapids High School was loving it.

She started taking pictures and at some point during the first quarter, she decided to build a snowman.

It started as your traditional three-snowballs piled-on kind of thing.

But then she thought to herself “this could be better.”

“I’ve been doing art classes and doing art since I was very little so I’ve done a little bit of study on human anatomy and done my own little drawings and I wanted to bring it to life and just put the snow together and did it,” Zeller says.

Amanda says she used the snow that was on the benches and on the ground.

She finished what she calls the "snow fan" sometime during halftime.