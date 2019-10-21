High winds cause over 3,000 power outages across West Michigan

Wind gusts over 50 miles per hour are causing power outages across West Michigan, according to a press release from a spokesperson for Consumers Energy.

High winds and thunderstorms are expected across Lower Michigan into early Tuesday, which are likely to cause additional outages.

Consumers Energy reminds residents to never use a generator in an attached garage, basement, enclosed patio or near any air intakes. This could cause the generator to produce hazardous levels of carbon monoxide which is an odorless, colorless and deadly gas.

Also be aware of and stay at least 25 feet away from downed electric lines. Report a downed wire by calling 9-1-1 or Consumers Energy at (800) 477 – 5050.

Check out the Consumers Energy Outage Map as well as Lansing Board of Water & Light Outage Map.

Early Monday evening, reports show over 3,000 Consumers Energy customers without power in Michigan.

Power outages in Michigan as of Oct. 21 4:37 p.m. EST

