Chance of severe storms in mid-Michigan this week

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — There is a strong possibility for severe weather in mid-Michigan this week.

The StormTracker 6 Weather team has officially declared Wednesday as a “Weather Aware Day,” however there is a chance for some severe weather on Tuesday as well.

On Tuesday, any severe weather in Michigan should be isolated. On the Stormtracker 6 team’s scale of 1-5, Tuesday’s weather is expected to be a Level 1.

States like Iowa, Illinois and Arkansas that were hit with bad weather last week could probably be hit with harsh conditions again.

As for Wednesday, mid-Michigan can expect Level 2 weather, with the potential of moving up to Level 3.

Meteorologist David Young said he expects thunderstorms to develop Wednesday afternoon, accompanied by damaging winds and the possibility of a few tornados.

The storm “prime-time” window is 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Stay with us for the rest of the week as we continue to monitor these storms.