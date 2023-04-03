LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — There is a strong possibility for severe weather in mid-Michigan this week.
The StormTracker 6 Weather team has officially declared Wednesday as a “Weather Aware Day,” however there is a chance for some severe weather on Tuesday as well.
On Tuesday, any severe weather in Michigan should be isolated. On the Stormtracker 6 team’s scale of 1-5, Tuesday’s weather is expected to be a Level 1.
States like Iowa, Illinois and Arkansas that were hit with bad weather last week could probably be hit with harsh conditions again.
As for Wednesday, mid-Michigan can expect Level 2 weather, with the potential of moving up to Level 3.
Meteorologist David Young said he expects thunderstorms to develop Wednesday afternoon, accompanied by damaging winds and the possibility of a few tornados.
The storm “prime-time” window is 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Stay with us for the rest of the week as we continue to monitor these storms.