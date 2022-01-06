Hillsdale Co. Republican Party hosts insurrection anniversary celebration

HILLSDALE COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — In light of the Jan. 6 capitol attack, the Hillsdale County Republican Party will be hosting an insurrection anniversary fundraiser at Sozo Church tonight.

The $10 fundraiser will begin at 6:00 p.m., with special guest speakers, foods and drinks.

Several speakers will be sharing their stories about what they saw at the nation’s Capitol on Jan. 6.

6 News will be giving live reports from the scene.

Jon Smith, the Secretary for the Hillsdale County Republican Party’s says he was at the Capitol the day of the insurrection and did not see a lot of violence where he was standing. But the purpose of being there was to express their First Amendment.

I didn’t see no acts of violence. The most violence I seen would be comparable to like a rock concert or a, maybe a sporting stadium events or something of that nature. But I didn’t see one punch thrown. I didn’t see no, no violent activity. Now I know I have a buddy that did see something and now he’s going to be here tonight to talk about that. But overall, I thought my experience was something that I’ll remember the rest of my life. I did take my 16 year old daughter and I think she’ll remember the rest of her life.”

More than 100 members of the Hillsdale County Republican Party drove to D.C. on this day last year.

Though the amount of attendees for tonight’s event is still uncertain, the Facebook event posting shows 40 people marked as going, with more than 70 people interested.