JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) — From fresh steaks to chicken, there’s a new way to pick up dinner on the go.

It’s as simple as the press of a button.

“I think we are going to start to see a lot of these in the U.S.,” said Bret Griffis, the owner of the Jerome Country Market.

The Hillsdale County-based market is one of the largest meat processors in the state. It’s also one of the first state businesses to introduce smart vending machines.

The machines are programmed to provide meals 24/7 while making sure the meat stays at just the right temperature.

“These are hooked up to an app on our phone where we can check the temperatures,” Griffis explained. “If the temperatures reach a certain point, it will shut down the machine where it won’t allow anything to be sold.”

With the high-tech meat machines in place, the store is able to work around employee shortages, while also allowing them to stay open later.

“Now they can just swing in, and we didn’t have to pay the extra staff to stay open,” said Griffis.

Keith Flaugher grew up on the market’s food. He said the vending machine is a great idea.

“You know, I like to eat 9 or 10 o’clock at night before I go to bed but this now, I can actually get some food out here, you know opposed to just having to deal with what’s in the fridge,” said Flaugher.

Griffis said they’re working with nearby businesses to keep what’s sold in these machines local, and in the process, keeping the family nature of this store going.

“Everyone here, every employee is a family member or a friend and I couldn’t imagine working somewhere else or with other people,” Griffis said. “We’ve got great employees, great staff and great customers.”