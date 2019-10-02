Hillsdale County puppy mill gets put on notice

HILLSDALE COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) – A notice was sent to an alleged puppy mill who received complaints including selling sick puppies and providing false vaccination records.



This is the first legal action of Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel’s Corporate Oversight Division.



The complaints by Monroe County Animal Control and the Humane Society of the United States state that puppy mill owner, Paul Steury, and his associate, Peter Miller provided false or misleading information.



Complaints allege the two were selling sick puppies and adult dogs as well as providing false documentation of the breed, age, health, and vaccination records.



Steury and Miller have 10 days to provide the Department of Attorney General with assurances of voluntary compliance, which must include an immediate stop to their illegal practices.



“These puppy mill operators appear to be brazenly taking advantage of Michigan consumers and their love for animals with zero regard for the health or welfare of the dogs they’re selling,” said Nessel in a written statement.



In addition to the notice of intended action, Nessel’s office petitioned Hillsdale County Circuit Court for investigative subpoenas to gather additional information about the operation.



Each year, consumers in the U.S. spend more than $1 billion buying puppies without realizing they may be doing business with scammers, puppy mill operators or both, according to a press release by the Attorney Generals Office.



The Consumer Protection Division has tips to help dog lovers spot and stop illegal puppy mill operations.



Breeders can hide inhumane, overcrowded, or unhealthy conditions from consumers by meeting at offsite locations, selling through pet stores, or online.



Puppy mills are inhumane, dog breeding operations that keep dogs in overcrowded and unhealthy conditions and are not regulated by the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development.