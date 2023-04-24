HILLSDALE COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — If you see a navy blue truck out on the road with a “City of Hillsdale Michigan” crest on the driver and passenger side doors, it might be stolen.

According to a Facebook post from the sheriff’s office, the license place on the truck reads “033X754.”

The truck is a 2008 Chevy 2500 work truck with a #4 on its front fender.

The truck has a single cab long bed, as well as an amber beacon light on top.

The sheriff’s office did not specify when or where the truck was stolen from.

If you see the truck, officials ask that you all 911.