HILLSDALE CO., Mich. (WLNS) — Deputies in Hillsdale are looking for the individual pictured below.

According to the sheriff’s office, the person was possibly involved in an assault at the beach.

Officials did not say where or what time the alleged assault occurred at.

Officials ask that you call Officer Kirsten at 517-437-6481 with any information you may have.