JEFFERSON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLNS) — A 30-year-old is in custody at the Hillsdale County Jail after allegedly firing several shots at another car while driving by.

According to the Michigan State Police, a 24-year-old from Hillsdale was driving on Osseo Road near Beecher Road when the 30-year-old suspect, also from Hillsdale, fired multiple shots at their car.

One shot went through the driver’s door and hit the victim in both legs, MSP said.

The victim was taken to Hillsdale Hospital and is in critical but stable condition.

MSP said the suspect was found at a home in Bronson, Michigan and was taken into custody without incident.

MSP was assisted by Hudson Fire and EMS and the MSP Emergency Support Team.