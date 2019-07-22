Historic Gravesites Are Being Restored in Lansing

Underneath the overgrown grass, weeds, and dirt at the Mt. Hope Cemetery are the graves of the first white settlers in Lansing.

Jacob Cooley was a German immigrant. In 1836, he moved his wife Lucy and daughter Adelia from Lansing, New York to what would be known as Lansing, Mi.

“Jacob thought he was going to die several times. He had the family take him to the woods and put him in a hollowed-out log and cover him up, and he told his wife to take the kids out of the woods… well he survived,” said Steven Martin. Jacob and Lucy Cooley are his fourth great-grandparents.

The Cooley family’s survival is credited to the Native Americans. Martin says it was a “family” type relationship with Cheif Okemos’s wife delivering one of the Cooley’s children.

Friends of Lansing’s Historic Cemeteries President, Loretta Stanaway says their relationship set the tone for the City.

“And I think that’s quite a compliment to the unity of the community”

FLHC sponsored the restoration of seven monuments in the next two days. The project cost $2,700. The group raises money for its efforts through its annual Race to Restore.