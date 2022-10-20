EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Zeke the Wonder Dog never fails to delight the crowd with Frisbee Dog halftime entertainment, and between plays with the Spartan Marching Band and Sparty.

A unique tradition for our football games here at MSU, football coach Darryl Rogers once stated that Zeke was the “best receiver in the Big Ten”.

The original Zeke the Wonder Dog was a yellow lab and runner-up in the world championship Frisbee competition in the late 1970s, and the tradition carries on today.

We will feature a bit of history, a few of the latest tricks from the current “Zeke,” and share everything about the State’s most famous dog – from where he lives, to how he trains and even his favorite food, which grows on a tree.

We just can’t tell you his real name!

