Hit-and-run on I-496 leaves driver injured

EATON COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) – Police are investigating a hit-and-run this evening on westbound I-496.
A silver car side-swiped a pickup truck then continued on without stopping.
The truck went off the roadway and rolled over onto its roof. The driver had minor injuries and was taken to the hospital for treatment.
The incident occurred near Creyts Road.
