Holden House reopens to help men in recovery

LANSING, MICH. (WLNS) — After a devastating fire and many repairs, a home of healing and recovery reopened on Friday. Holden House is ready to serve men in need once again.

Eric Proctor is a recovering addict and is currently getting help from Holden House. He said, “When I went to jail I was losing everything, like I already lost mostly everything, but I was going to lose my family.”

Before Eric Proctor was released, he made a plan to change the direction his life was headed in. He heard of Holden House and as soon as he was released, he was welcomed into its temporary location.

“I probably could have stayed clean for a couple days, a week, maybe a month, but sooner or later I would have relapsed without the tools they’re teaching us,” Proctor said.

After this weekend, he’ll be moving into the permanent location for Holden House.

Proctor said, “from what I heard it was more like a bunker, and now it’s like a home.” His new home.

The Holden House Executive Director said, “Up from seemingly the ashes, figuratively speaking comes new life and a new facility it’s really good.”

14 men at a time are able to stay Holden House who are recovering from substance abuse. Proctor considers the men who come here his brothers and someone to look out for.

“When they come in they’re either off the street or jail and they want to use,” said Proctor. “Being an addict before, I know the signs to look for and when I see them I go up and I’ll try to talk them down before they just want out and go back to their old life.”

Proctor said because of Holden House, “At first I came in and I was thinking, ya know, I just want to show my family that I can do it and now I actually realize that I couldn’t do it on my own, that I did need them and with their help I’ll have a better fighting chance against my addiction.”