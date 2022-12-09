DELHI TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLNS) — Two holiday polar bears were stolen from a park in Holt Thursday night.

According to a Facebook post from the Delhi Township/Holt page, the two bears were bolted to a concrete base in Esker Landing Park.

“A significant amount of effort was required to remove them,” the account said.

Officials are looking for information about the incident and are asking anyone who knows who the ‘responsible Grinch’ may be to call Deputy Hollern at the Delhi Division of the Ingham County Sheriff’s Department at 517-244-1825.