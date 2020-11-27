Holiday Shopping

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)-- In Michigan, there are approximately 13,000 children in foster care and hundreds of children who still need an adoptive family.

Lansing-area couple Melisa and Richard Keck have 9 kids, but only one biological child together. 7-year-old Eli was the first child they adopted. They originally didn't plan to adopt any more kids, but when Eli's cousin, Mason needed a home, they couldn't say no.