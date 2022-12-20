LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Holiday travelers beware – a major storm is heading towards mid-Michigan.

A winter storm watch for Thursday through Saturday has already been issued by the National Weather Service for Lansing and Jackson.

Starting on Thursday, those in the Lansing area will begin to see a rain and snow mix during the day. As we approach the evening, that will change to sleet and freezing rain, and eventually just snow. Add to that very strong winds that will gust up to 40-50 mph.

Heavy snow and blizzard conditions are possible starting early on Friday and into Saturday.

The National Weather Service says those hazardous travel conditions could continue through Sunday, with the most dangerous time being between Friday and Friday night. In addition, some cars could become stuck in snow drifts.

If you still plan on leaving, the roads will become dicey on the west side of the state first and eventually affect the whole state. According to the graphic below made by 6 News Chief Meteorologist David Young, the roads will get bad Thursday morning on the west side, and Thursday afternoon for the rest of the state.

All travel may be affected by the storm, including air travel, the NWS said.

As far as snow totals, that will largely vary based on where you are. In Lansing, early projections have us sitting at 6-12 inches. Slightly more can be expected to the west. In the southeast areas like Ann Arbor and Detroit, closer to 4-8 inches is forecasted.

Power outages are also possible, and that may include slower recovery times because of the winds, snow, and cold weather.

Temperatures in the teens and wind chills below zero are likely from Friday to Sunday, the NWS said.