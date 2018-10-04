Holt 5th grade teacher accused of sex crimes with students
MASON, Mich (WLNS) - A Holt middle school teacher is facing a half-dozen criminal sex charges today.
According to a news release from the Ingham County Sheriff's Office, Patrick Daley, 45, of Lansing, has been charged with five counts of Criminal Sexual Conduct 2nd Degree (touching) and one count Assault with Intent to Commit Criminal Sexual Conduct, 2nd Degree.
Investigators say on May 31 of this year they were notified by Holt Public Schools of an allegation by several students that a 5th grade teacher at Washington Woods Middle School, in Holt, was involved.
The complaint involved allegations of inappropriate touching of students.
In the course of the investigation the Sheriff's Office interviewed numerous students and staff.
Daley was arraigned today and was released on a personal recognizance bond.
He will be back in court October 11.
