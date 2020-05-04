Holt Fest on hold until 2021 over COVID-19 health and safety concerns

We'll kick off this year's Cinco de Mayo festivities with an exciting celestial event - the Eta Aquarids meteor shower, which is expected to peak early Tuesday morning.

Halley's comet is one of the most famous comets known in our current study of space science. The comet itself gets within Earth's view every 75 years, but leaves behind a trail of debris that our planet runs into twice a year, creating two annual meteor showers: the Orionid meteor shower in October and the Eta Aquarids meteor shower in May.