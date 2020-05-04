DELHI TWP., Mich. (WLNS) – Officials announced that 2020 Holt Fest has been cancelled.
The Holt Fest Board of Directors and Delhi Township made the announcement today to cancel the festival to protect the health and safety of all residents, staff, vendors, and visitors during the continuing COVID-19 pandemic.
“We were excited to present what we had in store for this year’s festival, but are committed to a bigger, better Holt Fest next year,” said Holt Fest Director Chuck Grinnell.
The festival is scheduled for Saturday, August 14th of 2021.
Holt Fest on hold until 2021 over COVID-19 health and safety concerns
