A photo released by the FBI that shows Logan James Barnhart at the Jan. 6 Capitol breach. (FBI)

WASHINGTON D.C. (WLNS) — A man from Holt has been sentenced to three years in prison for his role in the Jan. 6 Capitol riots.

Logan Barnthart, a male model who has appeared on the cover of romance novels, was sentenced by Judge Rudolph Contreras Thursday afternoon, according to CBS News reporter Scott MacFarlane.

Barthart has been accused of dragging a police officer down some steps into a mob. He has been ordered to pay $2,000 restitution and a $3,688 fine.

Back in September, Barnhart pleaded guilty for his role in the riots.