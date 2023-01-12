HOLT, Mich. (WLNS) — Holt Public Schools has collected nearly 3,000 pounds of non-perishable food items for the Holt Community Food Bank.

The Holt school district has a history of collecting pantry staples from students, teachers and staff members around the holiday season for the food bank.

Food items are dropped in baskets located around buildings throughout the district.

“It’s wonderful to see our entire learning community rally around a cause that is so important to many in our area,” said David Hornak, Holt Public Schools Superintendent.

The Holt Community Food Bank is a volunteer-run organization that serves an average of 50-60 families each month.

The organization provides enough food for families for a week’s worth of meals, including non-perishable items and produce, meat, dairy and bread products.

The food bank relies on donations and volunteer support, so the donation from Holt Public Schools is crucial to its mission, according to director Marni Swanson.

“We are grateful to Holt Public Schools for its continued support of our mission,” Swanson said. “Donations like this one make it possible for us to continue doing what we do best: Serve those in the community who need a little help.”