HOLT, Mich. (WLNS) — Holt Public Schools is bringing back the Summer Feeding Program, which gives free meals to young people even if they are not enrolled in a Holt school.
“Nutrition doesn’t take a summer recess and we’re so happy to provide meals for young people across our district,” said Evan Robertson, the Director of Food Services for Holt Public Schools. “We’ll have a range of foods, including hot items for lunch and cold cereal for breakfast.”
The program will begin on June 20 and they will offer meals at two school locations as well as three mobile sites throughout the district.
Children under 18 and those up to 26 that are enrolled in any public school, can participate in the program.
Menus and additional information are available here.
The mobile lunch schedule, in which meals will be provided at three locations, will run from Monday, June 20, through Friday, Aug. 5, rain or shine.
The program won’t be available on the Fourth of July.
Additionally, meals must be eaten on site.
The daily mobile lunch schedule is:
- Stop 1: 12– 12:30 p.m. at Delhi Manor, 4075 Holt Road in Holt
- Stop 2: 12:40-1:10 p.m. at Holt Presbyterian Church, 2021 N. Aurelius Road in Holt
- Stop 3: 1:20-1:50 p.m. at Kensington Meadows, 4245 W. Jolly Road in Lansing
Both Hope Middle School and Washington Woods Middle School will offer meals throughout the summer months:
- Hope Middle School, 2020 Park Lane in Holt, will serve breakfast and lunch Monday through Friday from June 20 through Aug. 5.
- The facility will be closed on the Fourth of July.
- Those coming for a meal should use Door 19 to enter the cafeteria.
- Breakfast will be served from 7 a.m. to 8 a.m. and lunch will be served from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
- Washington Woods Middle School, 2055 Washington Road in Holt, will offer lunch service on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays from June 20 to Aug. 4.
- The facility will be closed on the Fourth of July and Tuesday, July 5.
- Those coming for a meal should use Door 07 to enter the cafeteria.
- Lunch is served from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.