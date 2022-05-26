HOLT, Mich. (WLNS) — Holt Public Schools is bringing back the Summer Feeding Program, which gives free meals to young people even if they are not enrolled in a Holt school.

“Nutrition doesn’t take a summer recess and we’re so happy to provide meals for young people across our district,” said Evan Robertson, the Director of Food Services for Holt Public Schools. “We’ll have a range of foods, including hot items for lunch and cold cereal for breakfast.”

The program will begin on June 20 and they will offer meals at two school locations as well as three mobile sites throughout the district.

Children under 18 and those up to 26 that are enrolled in any public school, can participate in the program.

Menus and additional information are available here.

The mobile lunch schedule, in which meals will be provided at three locations, will run from Monday, June 20, through Friday, Aug. 5, rain or shine.

The program won’t be available on the Fourth of July.

Additionally, meals must be eaten on site.

The daily mobile lunch schedule is:

Stop 1: 12– 12:30 p.m. at Delhi Manor, 4075 Holt Road in Holt

Stop 2: 12:40-1:10 p.m. at Holt Presbyterian Church, 2021 N. Aurelius Road in Holt

Stop 3: 1:20-1:50 p.m. at Kensington Meadows, 4245 W. Jolly Road in Lansing

Both Hope Middle School and Washington Woods Middle School will offer meals throughout the summer months: