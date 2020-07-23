HOLT, Mich. (WLNS) – In a joint letter to parents, school officials shared the return to learn plan.
The tentative agreement was shared by Superintendent David Hornak as well as Holt Education Association Co-Presidents Rob Buckley and Eric Pulver.
Among the larger changes is the online option offered for the 2020-21 school year.
“Moving forward, we know that learning will look different than it has in the past. Our goal is to open as safely as possible, when permitted. We know that our plan will need to be modified periodically. We know there will be some disruptions and our schools may need to re-close for brief periods.”
While “this situation remains extremely fluid”, in person preparations include extensive personal protection equipment and social distancing protocols in place when safe to do so.
Regardless of the school a student attends, all Holt Public Schools will follow a common calendar this year due to COVID-19.
The letter goes on to say the plan was shared with a variety of stakeholders to ensure it is clear and understandable. The plan must be approved by the Board of Education during the August 10th meeting.
The first day of school will be on August 31st, 2020. You can see the full letter below:
Holt Public Schools plan for reopening school
