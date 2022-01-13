Holt Public Schools teacher charged with abuse of 6-year-old

HOLT, Mich. (WLNS) — A Holt Public Elementary School teacher has been arrested and charged with abusing a 6-year-old, according to the Shiawasse County Sheriff’s Office.

Brian Hannon, 29-years-old, was charged with second-degree Criminal Sexual Conduct.

In addition to working as a teacher, Hannon also worked as a babysitter via Care.com.

The 6-year-old is not a student in the Holt Public School system.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact D/Lt. Keith Hansen at (989) 743-3411, ext. 7225.