INGHAM COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — A Holt school bus was stopped and searched Thursday morning after a person reported to police they saw someone bring a gun on the bus.

Officials got the call around 6:45 a.m. and officers from the Lansing Police Department stopped the bus on the 4000 block of W. Jolly Rd.

Lansing Police and The Ingham County Sheriff’s Office worked together on the search, and were able to determine there was no gun, officials said.

The Holt Public Schools administration was informed of the incident and there will be an extra law enforcement presence at the high school today, and official told 6 News.

The sheriff’s office said they don’t believe there is a threat and said they are just there for caution and safety.