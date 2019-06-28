Homelessness impacting children across mid-Michigan

Not all families have the luxury of coming home to their own bed at night. Homelessness is a problem impacting children right here in mid-Michigan.

A list of 50 school districts in the state with the most homeless kids was recently released. Some of those district in the area include Charlotte, Holt and Lansing public schools according to our media partners at MLIVE.

We were able to talk to meet with the Lansing school district’s homeless coordinator Rose Taphouse. She shared some shocking information with us.

Taphouse said the average age of a homeless person is only 9-years-old. In Lansing, the district sees about 600 homeless students each school year, but she mentioned that they’re missing a lot more. That’s because these are just the students that have been identified.

This means these kids don’t have a fixed, regular and adequate home at night. They’re trying to make housing issues rare, short term or as infrequent as possible and helping out by providing a few resources.

“We do a lot of basic needs for them so they could fully participate in schools such as clothing, gym shoes, school supplies, personal hygiene issues , winter clothing,” Taphouse said.

Taphouse said homelessness increases the amount of trauma these students face.

Tonight on 6 news at 5 our reporter Kiyerra Lake we have more about the impacts trauma and homelessness has on a child’s education as well as the resources out there helping families.