A company from New Jersey, Corim Industries, USA, is voluntarily recalling peanut butter hot chocolate products because they may contain undeclared peanuts.

People who have allergies to peanuts run the risk of serious, life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume the following products:

Cocoa de Aroma, 24 count k-cups, all lots with Best By dates between Jan. 11, 2023 and Jan. 11, 2025

Smart Sips, 24 count k-cups, all lots with Best By dates between Jan. 11, 2023 and Jan. 11, 2025

Jersey Charm, 24 count k-cups, all lots with Best By dates between Jan. 11, 2023 and Jan. 11, 2025

Colonial Coffee, 12 count k-cups, all lots with Best By dates between Jan. 11, 2023 and Jan. 11, 2025

The recalled products were distributed to a limited number of resellers nationwide between Jan. 11, 2021 and Nov. 30, 2022. Only products with the ‘Best BY’ dates between Jan. 11, 2023 and Jan. 11, 2025 are affected.

The recall was initiated after it was discovered that a replacement flavoring ingredient from a different supplier may have trace levels of peanuts that were not declared on bulk labels or finished product labels.

No illnesses or deaths have been reported yet in connection with these products.

For more information, visit the FDA’s website.