LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — With high temperatures in the forecast, the Capital Area Humane Society is giving some guidance on how to keep your four-legged friends cool this summer.

A Facebook post from CAHS has multiple tips for animal owners.

First off, it is recommended to familiarize yourself with signs of heat exhaustion in animals, which can include excessive panting, increasing breathing and difficulty breathing.

Additional signs of heat exhaustion include diarrhea, weakness, collapse and seizures.

CAHS also advises keeping plenty of fresh water around at all times and to check your animal’s water supply regularly.

Have to keep your furry friend outside? CAHS says to make sure that there is shade available and to keep pets inside during extreme temperatures.

While dogs may be an excellent running companion, animals have a different cooling system than humans, so having your pet take a few days off of exercise during extreme temperatures is encouraged.

Speaking of taking your pets on a walk, be sure to stay mindful of pavement temperatures. Dogs and cats may have durable pads on their feet- they can still get serious burns.

The biggest tip that CAHS has is to NOT leave your pet in a parked car outside.

“Many people still do not understand how quickly the temperatures rise in a parked vehicle, even with the window cracked,” the post said.

CAHS recommends that if you see a dog being kept in a parked car, call 911.

Additionally, older dogs, younger dogs and dogs with flatter faces are more prone to heat exhaustion due to breathing difficulties.

Graphic is courtesy of the Capital Area Humane Society

Lastly, if you are concerned about the safety of an animal due to heat, contact your local animal control or shelter.

“It is our job as a community to keep pets safe,” the post concluded.