INGHAM COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — A house in the 2000 block of Holt Rd. in Wheatfield Township has caught fire and is heavily damaged.

Wheatfield Township is just south of Williamston.

The fire started around 10:30 a.m.

At this time there is no word about injuries, but it did appear two dogs got out of the home safely.

Stay with 6 News as we wait to learn more.