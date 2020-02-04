House Democrats push for lead poisoning laws

A worker sprays an adhesive product on the ground to gather up the lead particles in the school yard of Saint Benoit primary school in Paris, France, Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019. Workers have started decontaminating some Paris schools tested with unsafe levels of lead following the blaze at the Notre Dame Cathedral, as part of efforts to protect children from risks of lead poisoning. (AP Photo/Francois Mori)

This morning House Democrats announced news efforts to reduce lead poisoning in homes.

State Reps. Rachel Hood (D-Grand Rapids), John Cherry (D-Flint) and Sherry Gay-Dagnogo (D-Detroit) announced a package of nine bills known as ‘Healthy Homes, Healthy Families’ that seek to protect against the dangers of lead poisoning.

The new bills would require lead poisoning screenings for minors and lead-based paint inspections for homes and rental units, make landlords responsible for paint hazards in rental housing units, and lower the lead action level to the CDC recommended level of 5 micrograms/deciliter.

Lawmakers also want to create the ‘Safe Cosmetics Act’ to prohibit the distribution, storage, or manufacture of tainted cosmetic products. One of the bills also calls for an excise tax that will collect 25 cents per gallon on architectural paint to be used for lead reduction programs.

