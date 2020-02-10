House fire displaces two people, firefighters investigate cause

SHIAWASSEE COUNTY, MICH. (WLNS) — Crews are investigating a house fire that left two people displaced after they recently moved in.

Portions of State and Bennington roads were blocked off for fire crews to work .

Our crew on scene tell us four fire departments responded to help put out the fire including departments in Shiawassee Co., Vernon Twp., Corunna and Owosso.

A Firefighter said there were no injuries and the home will need a total renovation, but it is not total loss. The homeowners had just closed on the home back in December.

Firefighters and not sure how the fire started, but they believed it started in the laundry room.

6 News will continue to update you on this investigation