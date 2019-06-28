UPDATE: Lansing family of seven displaced after fire tears through home

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – UPDATE: A little before 8:00 p.m. fire crews arrived on the scene of house fire in Lansing.

The fire tore through the one-story home.

No injuries were reported, but a family of seven is displaced. Red Cross is on the way to help.

ORIGINAL STORY: Lansing Fire Crews are on the scene of a house fire on the city’s south side.

The call went out at around 8:00 p.m. from the 3400 block of Stabler Street near the intersection of Cedar Street and Holmes Road.

Smoke can still be seen coming from the one-story home.

There are no details yet on how the fire started or whether anyone was hurt.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Michigan Headlines

More Michigan

StormTracker 6 Radar