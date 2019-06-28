UPDATE: Lansing family of seven displaced after fire tears through home

DELHI TOWNSHIP, Mich (WLNS) - Detectives released photos today of an armed robbery suspect and the vehicle they believe he may have been driving after the crime.

The suspect is described as a white male, around 18-20 years old, wearing a blue polo-style shirt and a baseball hat.

The vehicle appears to be a black Chevrolet Equinox.

Yesterday evening a man and woman were approached in their garage by a man who robbed them at gunpoint. The incident happened in the 2700 block of Fontaine Trail in Delhi Township.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Sheriff's Office at (517) 676 - 8257.