House lawmakers approve new COVID-19 legislation

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The Michigan House approved and move forward several COVID-19 measures, following actions from the state senate last week as a result of the recent Michigan Supreme Court ruling that struck down Governor Whitmer’s coronavirus-related executive orders.

The proposals include extending unemployment benefits, allowing local boards and commissions to continue meeting virtually, keeping licensed healthcare workers authorized to test people for COVID-19, extending the validity of vehicle registrations, driver’s licenses and state identification cards that expired after March 2020, allowing in-person visitations for all nursing home residents and establishing a plan to safely reopen state unemployment offices and Secretary of State branches.

