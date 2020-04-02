How are local landlords dealing with late payments?

Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) It’s the beginning of the month, and for many that means rent is due. But paying it can be difficult or impossible for many people who have lost their jobs during the coronavirus pandemic.

Governor Gretchen Whitmer provided some relief by banning eviction proceedings until April 17th, but how are landlords, who also have bills, dealing with late payments?

Stephen and Sandra Reck have been landlords in Ingham County for over 20 yrs and say they would allow their tenants to defer payments as long as needed until they could get back on their feet.

“What do you say to them? You can’t pay the rent so, bye! You can’t do that,” says Sandra.

But other landlords are not as lenient. MTH management owns thousands of rental units in Michigan. Last week they sent an email to their tenants reminding them rent is still due on the 1st. The company also gave suggestions on how to pay it, by listing jobs that are hiring and spelling out the Governments stimulus check and unemployment benefits.

MTH Management President Justin Hentemann says they are willing to work with their tenants, but the company has bills to pay too.

“Look, there are a few things in life that you need food and housing, make sure you allocate as much as you can to those because they are essential.”

Hentemann says only 10% of his tenants have expressed concern about paying rent, and they are handling the situations on a case by case basis.