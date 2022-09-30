LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – It’s fall and what says fall more than pumpkins? They are one of michigan’s largest crops.

The good news is we are not having any shortages here in Michigan.

Kyle went to Country Mill Orchard in Charlott and the place was packed.

People of all ages were walking out with pumpkins. The co-owner of the farm says that this year’s crop is actually better than last year’s.

Another question on people’s minds is whether or not inflation is affecting prices.

Luckily, it has not as costs are about the same as last year. Farmers say the weather has been perfect.

“Actually pumpkins actually do the best in dry conditions and so we did have some dry conditions in July. It was very dry in August. That allows them to keep disease away and allow the pumpkins to grow,” said Steve Tennes, co-owner of the Country Mill

Illinois is the largest producer of pumpkins in the country but most of their crop is used for processing.

Whereas about 90% of Michigan’s is considered ‘fresh”.