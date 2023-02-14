EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Tragedy struck Michigan State University Monday night when a shooter opened fire on students, killing three and injuring five others.

In wake of the horrible news, Michigan State students have posed a simple question: How many more?

The question was written on “The Rock,” an famous gathering spot on Michigan State’s campus. ‘Stay Safe MSU’ was also written in white letters at the bottom of The Rock.

This is, of course, not the only mass shooting in recent memory to hit the state of Michigan. On Nov. 30, four students were killed at Oxford High School when a shooter opened fire.

MSU Police say the suspect was on the run for hours but eventually shot himself when he was approached by police officers in Lansing.

All of the victims who were injured were taken to Sparrow Hospital. Four of the five required surgery, according to the interim Sparrow president.