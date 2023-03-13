EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – It’s March Madness and once again, the Michigan State Spartans have made it into the NCAA tournament.

For the last 25 years in a row, Tom Izzo and his Michigan State Spartans have made it into the big dance.

It’s the longest streak by a single coach, and this year the Spartans will be in Columbus, Ohio on Friday to take on USC.

The game will tip off at 12:15 on Friday at the Nationwide Arena in Columbus, being that close to Michigan, it’s expected to bring a big crowd of Spartans.

Here’s a look at some of the costs to head down.

Columbus is just a four-hour drive away from Lansing, and according to Gas Buddy a mid-size SUV will cost you $77 in gas for a round trip.

Of course, you’ll need a ticket and there are still plenty of them on StubHub, ranging from $49 all the way to $1,800 dollars for a suite.

If you decide to stay the night, hotels in Columbus average around is $122 a night, but you can find a deal if you look hard enough.

“Michigan State has it in the bag. I think March is Izzo’s month he’s going to show that and Marquette is going to be a tough second rough match-up. I think it’s going to be a lot closer then it needs to be just the way our season is going,” said MSU student Ryan Heleman.