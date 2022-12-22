MERIDIAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLNS) – Meridian Township is working with several organizations to provide support to families affected by the fire at Knob Hill Apartments on Wednesday.

The fire reduced at least one building to rubble and destroyed another. Many have lost their homes and belongings.

Community organizers worked quickly Wednesday to set up a donation center at the Holiday Inn Express & Suites in Okemos.

After an abundance of donations, Meridian Township is now requesting that people do not deliver supplies to the Holiday Inn where the impacted residents are being housed, or to the township itself.

Donations instead should be made to the Meridian Cares Emergency Needs Fund. You can donate online by visiting this link or the link above.

All donations will go toward presents and other essentials the families need this holiday season.