How to help restaurants with The Great American Takeout

LANSING, Mich – According to our media partners MLive, restaurants are one of the major industries feeling the brunt of the worldwide coronavirus Covid-19 outbreak, and a national grassroots effort by those directly impacted is hoping to get you out of the house, at least for one day.

“The coronavirus poses a significant threat to the future of an industry that employs more than 15 million Americans,” according to a Facebook group page that has picked Tuesday, March 24, 2020, as the day to get you off the couch or your home office.

They are calling it The Great American Takeout. #TheGreatAmericanTakeOut

Restaurant owners nationwide, including Michigan, hope it helps.

Right now it’s a struggle for most.

Many that were offering takeout just last week are suspending efforts or considering it.

“We have already seen many restaurants close and stop Take out so, it is with a heavy heart that we tell you that Monday will be the last day we are using DoorDash to process your orders 11:00 am-7:00 pm. In the few short days we did it, we saw only 2 orders per day,” according to a Facebook post from Lisa Verhil, co-owner of the legendary Cottage Bar in Grand Rapids, known for its award-winning chili and burgers.

The same is true for HopCat’s eight locations in Michigan.

Others remain open, but are getting inventive to attract customers.

The Dock at Bayview, in Augusta (near Kalamazoo) — our Top 10 picks for Michigan’s Best Bloody Mary in 2016 — decided to sell their famous LOADED skewers (without the vodka) as a kit on Sunday, March 22. They received pre-orders of 50, and they we’re selling them until 1 p.m. this afternoon as takeout.

“The phone has been ringing like crazy all morning,” said owner Jen Jeffrey, who added, “we had do something for our workers who needed hours. …We’re going to keep going as long as we can (with takeout).

The Dock at Bayview is not known for takeout, rather they do most of their business during the Sunday Bloody Mary Bar and restaurant business during live music nights. They’re barely doing 25 percent of the same business with take out.

“If that,” Jeffrey said, trying to stay upbeat.

She’s encouraged by national events like The Great American Takeout.

“I think it’s great,” because if business does not pick up it means closing.

“It’s a hard decision to make; I don’t want to close down. I want to give my staff as many hours as I possibly can,” Jeffrey said.

Current hours are 4-8 p.m. Monday-Thursday, and 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday. They plan to be open next Sunday to offer the Bloody Marys again. Learn more at thedockatbayview.com.

As for The Great American Takeout on Tuesday (March 24), people are encouraged to get carryout at least one time that day for breakfast, lunch or dinner.

Travel professionals across the country are getting on board and hoping Americans support their local restaurants. They want them to survive for the day Americans get back on the road for the day, weekend or extended vacation.