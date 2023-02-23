PAW PAW, Mich. (WLNS) – A volunteer firefighter in Paw Paw died after he came in contact with a downed power line Wednesday night.

While the ice might have stopped, fire expert Michael McLeieer says the danger is still there

He says while power and fire crews assess the damage, avoid cleaning up any fallen branches around the yard and be mindful of any standing water that could freeze overnight.

The risk of falling branches and ice is also an issue for your car so don’t under any trees, especially if branches look to be lower than usual or breaking.

If you see any down power lines, stay at least 25 feet away from the line and water and metal surfaces it could be touching.

“We’ve had a lot of rain and standing water. And with all that rain, electricity can find the path of least resistance and travels a greater distance. And also if a power line comes in contact with chainlink fence or another metal surface that could have deadly results,’ said McLeieer.