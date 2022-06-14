LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — With a heat wave of more than 100 degrees expected to hit Michigan Wednesday, work must go on for the Mitten’s construction workers.

“So every hour, we take 5 minutes, 10 minutes, depending on the heat, and cool down,” said construction worker Elon Martin.

As they toil through the heat and humidity, things can get dangerous.

Luckily, there are ways to stay safe.

“Don’t allow your body to tell you you’re thirsty. That’s the first sign of dehydration, and we don’t wanna

get there,” said George Brooks.

Water is the key to maintaining hydration.

“I was drinking the night before. So I wasn’t hydrated starting off the day and didn’t hydrate during the day,” said Elon Martin. “I fell over and it was scary. Just to lose your consciousness, to not see everything but to go down. It was scary.”

It also helps to be mindful of what you’re wearing when working outside.

“A lot of guys wear bandanas to help absorb the sweat and keep you cool also throughout the day,” said construction worker Kyle Fisher.

The Centers for Disease Control advises that you avoid drinking beverages with loads of sugar.

If you find yourself working outside and have a throbbing headache, a strong pulse and are not sweating- it is advised that you go see a doctor as soon as possible. These are signs of a heat stroke.

Also, if you can, try staying in an air-conditioned building, or go to a nearby cooling center in the area.