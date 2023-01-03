LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Governor Gretchen Whitmer will be dealing with two new GOP leaders in the new legislative year.

It’s out with the old legislative leaders known as “The Quadrant” and in with a new batch of leaders.

The governor has worked well with the two Democrats, Speaker Joe Tate from Detroit and Majority Leader Winnie Brinks from west Michigan.

When it comes to the new Michigan Senate and House GOP leaders, it’s a slightly different story.

“I’ve gotten to know Matt Hall a bit. I don’t know Aric Nesbitt very well,” Whitmer said.

During the governor’s inaugural address, she got the attention of the two Republican leaders with a shout-out.

The governor reported that she’s been following the two on the internet, which is not the same as meeting face to face.

“Obviously, I follow them all on Twitter, so I’ve got a little understanding of what drives them, but I think we’ll have to get to know each other,” Whitmer said.

The Senator and House Leader already have a long-term friendship going back to their college days, so they will be better at working together than Speaker Jason Wentworth and Senate Leader Mike Shirkey, who were not always on the same page.

