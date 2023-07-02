It’s a day the Howell Area Fire Department is calling a “milestone.”

Starting today, the department says it’s main station will be staffed 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.

It takes three people working at all times to make that happen.

The department says it’s good news for the community because they’ll be able to respond to calls at any time.

According to the department’s website, they have four fire stations. It’s the main station (Station 20) at 1211 W. Grand River in Howell that will remain open full time.

The Howell Area Fire Department serves the city of Howell as well as Howell Township, Cohoctah Township, Marion Township, and Oceola Township.

The department celebrated the milestone on its Facebook page along with a picture of the first crew to work a 24 hour shift: